ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A veteran musher in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is accused of stealing four dog kennels from another competitor following this year’s race.

Jason Mackey is charged with misdemeanor theft. The 45-year-old Nenana man, the brother of four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The charging document says Iditarod musher Alan Eischens called Nome police in late April to report that Mackey had stolen four kennels after the race. Mackey placed 21st in the nearly 1,000-mile race and Eischens came in 62nd.

Documents say two witnesses helped pick up Mackey’s dogs when they were flown from Nome to Anchorage after the race. The court papers say both individuals recalled seeing kennels with Eischens’ name on them among Mackey’s shipment.