ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A veteran musher in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is accused of stealing four dog kennels from another competitor following this year’s race.
Jason Mackey is charged with misdemeanor theft. The 45-year-old Nenana man, the brother of four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
The charging document says Iditarod musher Alan Eischens called Nome police in late April to report that Mackey had stolen four kennels after the race. Mackey placed 21st in the nearly 1,000-mile race and Eischens came in 62nd.
Documents say two witnesses helped pick up Mackey’s dogs when they were flown from Nome to Anchorage after the race. The court papers say both individuals recalled seeing kennels with Eischens’ name on them among Mackey’s shipment.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary