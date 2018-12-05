ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Iditarod officials have cleared a four-time champion of any wrongdoing in a dog-doping scandal that followed the sled dog race last year.

The Anchorage Daily News reports officials for the 1,000-mile (1,610 kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race issued a statement this week absolving musher Dallas Seavey of any involvement in the drugging of his dogs.

Four of Seavey’s dogs tested positive for the opioid painkiller tramadol, a banned substance, following his second-place finish in March 2017.

Mike Mills, the president of Iditarod’s board of directors, says evidence indicated Seavey “didn’t have anything to do with it.” He declined to say what that evidence was.

Seavey says he presented “a very compelling case” to the race board, noting that the dogs had high levels of the drug immediately before testing.

