ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One of the world’s most successful professional dog mushers is speaking out against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King is urging U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to call for a complete vetting of Kavanaugh. Murkowski is a moderate Republican whose support would likely be needed for Kavanaugh to win confirmation. She hasn’t indicated how she might vote.
King spoke Tuesday a rally outside her Anchorage office, saying she shouldn’t bow to President Donald Trump. King says Trump’s actions have “been a palpable kick in the gut” for him, from cozying up to Vladimir Putin to disparaging the late John McCain.
King says he wouldn’t expect Trump’s nominee would have any more regard or decency, and he reminded Murkowski: “You’re our senator, not Trump’s.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Couple who immigrated from China killed on Oregon Coast
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
- So many deaths from 9/11-related illnesses, victims’ fund may run out of money
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now