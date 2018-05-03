BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anything can happen in a crowded race to secure Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.

The seat has attracted a wide range of candidates now that four-term GOP U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador is running for governor.

On the Republican side, this includes former gubernatorial candidate Russ Fulcher, former Attorney General and former Lt. Gov. David Leroy, state Reps. Luke Malek and Christy Perry. First time GOP candidates Michael Snyder, Alex Gallegos and Nicholas Henderson are also running.

Meanwhile, James Vandermaas is the only Democratic candidate who has filed to run for the seat.

Fulcher has raised more campaign funds compared to his opponents, but Leroy is hoping his past experience winning statewide elections will give him the extra push needed in the competitive race.

The district covers the northern half of the state and snakes down to the western part of the Treasure Valley, including parts of Boise.