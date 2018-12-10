BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is on track to have roughly $63 million less in tax revenue than budget forecasters predicted, with general fund revenue collections for the month of November coming in nearly $16 million lower than expected.

A report from the Legislative Services Office released Monday says that when the 2019 Legislature convenes next month, lawmakers on the budget-setting committee could see an estimated ending balance of $43.7 million. That’s about $1.4 million less than the budget they set last March.

So far this year Idaho’s revenue collections total more than $1.4 billion. Budget officials say weak individual income tax collections are dragging down stronger revenue collections in other categories, like sales taxes and corporate income taxes.