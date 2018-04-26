PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and four Mormon missionaries were injured after their cars collided in southern Idaho.
Idaho State Police say 83-year-old L. Max Richards and 80-year-old Phyllis Richards died at the scene following the crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 91 near the border with Utah.
Authorities say L. Max Richards, of Franklin, Idaho, made a left turn in front of the car driven by 67-year-old Charley Sistrunk. The wreck occurred about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Preston.
The missionaries from the Utah Logan Mission were taken to a hospital in Preston. One person was transferred to a hospital in Pocatello, Idaho.
Mormon church officials say the missionaries are all expected to recover.