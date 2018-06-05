BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The widow of a northern Idaho man killed by Bonner County sheriff’s deputies last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department.

The Idaho Statesman reports Robin Andrews filed the lawsuit Monday after her husband Craig A. Johnson died in September 2017.

Deputies had opened fire on Johnson while attempting to serve him a felony arrest warrant at the couple’s cabin in Coolin.

According to authorities, Johnson had confronted the deputies with a loaded handgun and pointed it at them.

Andrews claims the sheriff’s office is negligent for not properly training its deputies in use of force. The lawsuit also claims the department violated state public records law by not providing documents.

Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano says the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

___

