BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise woman died early Saturday after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a road.

KTVB-TV reports Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr says it appears the woman was walking in or near the crosswalk when she was struck.

Orr says the woman was wearing dark clothing, and her car was parked in a nearby parking lot.

Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup, an Eagle man, remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday evening.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy, and is expected to publicly identify the woman early next week.

