TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police have arrested a south-central Idaho woman following the death of her 20-month-old child.
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Amanda Dunlap of Twin Falls in Boise on Friday and booked her into the Ada County Jail.
The Twin Falls Police Department tells The Times-News (http://bit.ly/2irXANA) that Dunlap was arrested on a warrant for suspected murder and felony injury to a child.
Police say they started investigating after the child was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls on Oct. 8 and then flown by helicopter to Boise.
Officials say the child died on Oct. 14.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs says the case remains under investigation and he couldn’t supply additional information.
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com