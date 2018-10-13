BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The judgment of an Idaho Fish and Game Commission member is being questioned after he shared photos of himself posing with a family of baboons, including young baboons, he killed while hunting in Africa.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter spokesman Jon Hanian tells The Idaho Statesman in a story on Friday that the governor’s office is looking into the matter involving Commissioner Blake Fischer.

The commission has seven members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Fischer was re-appointed this year but needs Senate confirmation.

The commission makes policy decisions concerning Idaho’s wildlife.

Former commission member Fred Trevey called on Fischer to resign to avoid potential damage to the practice of using hunting as a tool for wildlife management.

Fischer says he didn’t do anything illegal, unethical or immoral.

