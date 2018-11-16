BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment is holding steady at 2.7 percent.
The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday says the state’s unemployment rate in October was the same as September and is the 14th consecutive month at or below 3 percent.
The agency says the number of people in the state age 16 or older working or looking for work is at 853,444.
The agency says total employment is 830,616, and that 22,828 people are seeking work.
The labor force participation rate is 63.5 percent.