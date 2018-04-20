BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate in March dropped a tenth of a percentage point from the previous month to 2.9 percent.

The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday says that ends a six-month run at 3 percent with the unemployment rate remaining at low levels last seen in 2007 and 2008.

The agency says the number of people age 16 or older working or looking for work grew to a record high labor force of 848,097.

The agency says 823,423 Idahoans are employed, and 24,674 are seeking work.

The labor force participation rate remained the same for the third consecutive month at 64 percent.

The state agency says that in the last year, the number of nonfarm jobs in Idaho grew by 3.3 percent for a total of 23,300 jobs.