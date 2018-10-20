BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate in September dropped to 2.7 percent.
The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday says it’s the 13th consecutive month Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or below 3 percent.
The agency says the number of people in the state age 16 or older working or looking for work is at 853,076.
The agency says 829,793 Idahoans are employed, and 23,283 are seeking work.
The labor force participation rate is 63.6 percent.