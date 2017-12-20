BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials say Idaho had the largest percentage increase in population of any state in the nation in a recent census.
The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday announced that Idaho’s population from July 2016 to July 2017 increased 2.2 percent to 1.7 million.
The agency says that’s about 37,000 more people living in the state.
Population Estimates Branch Chief Luke Rogers says domestic migration is the main driver in Idaho’s increase.
He says that’s the same for Nevada that had the second fastest percentage increase at 2 percent.
Rogers says Utah landed at No. 3 on the list at 1.9 percent due to more births than deaths in that state.