BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is joining a long list of states to require health insurers provide coverage for the treatment of autism.

Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said Monday his department has issued a bulletin warning insurers that an exclusion of autism treatments will be deemed discriminatory if an insurer’s plan includes coverage of rehabilitative or habilitative services.

Previously, Idaho was one of six states that did not require insurers cover autism treatments.

Cameron says out of the five major carriers in Idaho, two were already providing such coverage.

Autism is a range of disorders that hinder the ability to communicate and interact. Most doctors believe there is no cure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1 in 68 American children are diagnosed with it.