BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will have to pay $260,000 to attorneys for animal rights groups after federal courts ruled Idaho’s ban on spying at farms, dairies and slaughterhouses violated free speech rights.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order Friday as part of a settlement between Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Animal Legal Defense Fund and others.
Idaho lawmakers in 2014 passed the law making it a crime to surreptitiously videotape agriculture operations after the state’s $2.5 billion dairy industry complained that videos of cows being abused at a dairy two years earlier unfairly hurt their businesses.
Animal rights activists, civil rights groups and media organizations sued. Winmill ruled the law unconstitutional, and the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Idaho officials have until Feb. 1 to approve the payment.