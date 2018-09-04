BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say a new treatment center and shelter for children and teens who are victims of sex trafficking soon will open in Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reports Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition Executive Director Jennifer Zielinski says Solace House will open in the fall or early winter for juvenile, female victims of sex trafficking.
It will be the first center of its kind in Idaho and will be equipped to provide services for five to 10 victims, ages 11 to 18.
The safe house will be located in the Boise area, but the address will not be made public.
The coalition says more than 430 calls from Idaho have been made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline since 2007.
The coalition says there are around 8,000 homeless students, and one in six homeless juveniles is at risk of being trafficked.
