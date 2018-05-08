PAYETTE, Idaho (AP) — Family members say a 15-year-old Idaho baseball player is recovering quickly after an accident at practice fractured his skull.

Kodee Bennett was flown to a Boise hospital for emergency brain surgery Friday night after the Payette High School freshman dove for a ball and collided with a teammate.

Coaches say the second baseman’s head hit a teammate’s knee.

Payette senior catcher Austin Stricker told the Idaho Statesman that the impact to Bennett’s head “sounded like a ball hitting a wood bat.”

Bennett underwent three hours of surgery and a metal plate was inserted into his skull.

Mindy Mordhorst says her son was discharged from the hospital and returned home Monday afternoon. She says he beat every timetable set by his doctors and he’s continuing to improve daily.