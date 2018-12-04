BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court says it will hear oral arguments for a conservative group’s lawsuit to overturn the voter-approved expansion of Medicaid coverage to potentially more than 60,000 low-income adults across the state.
The court on Monday set Jan. 29 as the day it will hear arguments in the lawsuit filed last month by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
The plaintiff named in the lawsuit is Brent Regan, an IFF board member. The lawsuit says the wording of the proposition cedes too much control to the federal government and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The expansion will cover those who earned too much to qualify for Medicaid, but didn’t earn enough to be able to get subsidized health insurance coverage under the state health insurance exchange.
