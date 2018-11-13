BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The McClatchy Company has restructured the newsroom leadership positions at the Idaho Statesman, eliminating the executive editor position held by Rhonda Prast and naming Nate Poppino as interim local editor.

The Idaho Statesman reports the decision was announced in the newsroom on Monday by McClatchy west region editor Lauren Gustus.

Gustus said Prast’s departure was a cost decision and not related to her performance. She said the restructuring was done with the goal of retaining as many local reporting resources as possible.

Prast arrived at the Statesman in 2016 from the Kansas City Star. Under her leadership the Statesman saw double-digit growth in digital audiences and tackled tough environmental and political topics.

Poppino started his career as a reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls. He joined the Statesman as a breaking news editor in 2013.

___

