NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Forensic scientists with the Idaho State Police are struggling to keep up with the growing caseload of evidence waiting to be tested for heroin and other opioids.
ISP scientist Corinna Owsley tells the Idaho Press-Tribune that each drug analyst with the agency does about 90 cases a month. In August, the lab had just two drug analysts on staff, and they received 378 cases.
Meanwhile, the risks inherent in drug testing are growing. That’s because heroin is sometimes combined with fentanyl, a drug that can be absorbed through the skin and that can cause fatal overdoses.
Owsley says the lab now keeps a couple of doses of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan on hand in case an analyst is accidentally exposed to fentanyl.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford
Owsley said the department recently added a third drug analyst, but it’s too soon to tell how much that will help to alleviate the backlog of drug testing.
___
Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com