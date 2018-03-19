POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has narrowed the number of finalists for the president’s post at Idaho State University down to three.

Kevin Satterlee, Charles “Chuck” Wight and Laura Woodworth-Ney are expected to be interviewed April 2 as the state board works to select the person who will replace retiring ISU President Arthur Vailas.

Woodworth-Ney is the executive vice president and provost at ISU. Satterlee is the chief operating officer and special counsel at Boise State University. Wight is the president of Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

The Idaho State Journal reports the candidates recently toured ISU’s campuses in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Meridian and met with students, faculty, staffers and members of the public.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com