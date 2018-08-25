POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State athletic director Jeff Tingey has been placed on administrative leave by the school, but no reason was given.
The school says President Kevin Satterlee felt it was in the best interest of the university to place Tingey on administrative leave.
The Idaho State Journal said Tingey will continue to receive his $150,000 annual salary until his contract expires in June 2019.
Tingey declined to comment when contacted by the newspaper.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
Idaho State University spokesman Stuart Summers says the school is not considering any disciplinary action against Tingey.
Tingey has been the school’s athletic director since 2009.