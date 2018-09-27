POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho soldier is finally able to hold his newborn daughter in his arms after returning from assignments throughout the Middle East.
Since Spc. Nolan Thorpe’s daughter was born in March, he has only been able to see her through the computer.
He says he was lucky to have a day off to watch a spotty, live internet stream of her birth.
On Wednesday morning, Thorpe met 6-month-old Vaanya for the first time.
The Idaho State Journal reports he was one of several soldiers with the Pocatello-based 660th Ordnance Company of the U.S. Army Reserve who returned on three flights Wednesday.
He’s returning his second military deployment, which spanned 10 months.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com