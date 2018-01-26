EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise youth soccer coach is fighting back after receiving a threatening anonymous letter with racial slurs directed at his players.
The Idaho Statesman reports Jeromy Tarkon discovered the letter outside his home Sunday, warning him to “be careful” and instructing him to quit coaching.
The director of the Idaho Juniors soccer club says the majority of the 7-11 year olds in the club come from diverse backgrounds, and he has heard racial slurs directed at his players before.
Tarkon says he’s taking a stand to fight racism and to try to make a difference in the community. He says the club is considering wearing armbands and teaming up with other clubs to denounce racism.
Eagle police are investigating the letter as possible malicious harassment.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com