MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Idaho law enforcement officials have called off the search for four hunters missing since their vehicle crashed into the fast-moving Selway River more than a week ago.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings told the Missoulian that searchers found a boot, but nothing more, despite the help of a fast-water diver, search dogs, a helicopter and float and ground teams from both Idaho and Montana.
Six men were in the sport utility vehicle when it flipped upside down into the frigid whitewater in a remote part of Idaho near the Montana border on May 21. Two of the men inside — Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis of Georgia — were able to escape the vehicle and make it to shore.
The four missing men have been identified as 21-year-old Koby J. Clark of Bozeman, Montana; 22-year-old Reece L. Rollins of Terrebonne, Oregon; and brothers Raymond and Jesse Ferrieri, ages 24 and 21, of Mahopac Falls, New York.
___
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com