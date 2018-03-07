BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has been chosen as vice president for the western region of the National Association of Secretaries of State through July.

The association on Tuesday announced that Denney would complete the term of former Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray.

Murray resigned from his office in Wyoming in February following accusations of sexual misconduct by two women dating from decades ago.

Denney says he’s looking forward to working on the executive board and helping in areas such as election integrity, security and transparency.

In July, the National Association of Secretaries of State is scheduled to hold its summer conference and elect a new executive board.