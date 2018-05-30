BOISE, Idaho (AP) — School officials in southwestern Idaho have released a video of a school bus driver verbally and physically confronting a 9-year-old student.

The Idaho Statesman reports the video shows the bus driver — whose name has not been released — saying she does not care if she hurts the student as she attempts to pull the child out of a bus seat.

The bus driver has since resigned.

Emmett Police are currently investigating the April 12 incident. No charges have been filed.

The district agreed to release the footage on Tuesday after the student’s mother agreed it could be shared publicly. The district had originally denied a public records request to release the video.

Emmett Independent School District Superintendent Wayne Rush said in a letter he had concerns releasing the video and disputed nine year old children can give consent.

