IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — This year marks the first in several years music and physical education are at all Bonneville Joint School District 93 elementary schools.
The Post Register reports the district cut funding for the two programs at its elementary schools in 2011, when the state was reducing education funding due to the economic downturn.
Voters earlier this year approved an increase in the district’s supplemental levy from $3 million to $5.8 million. Some of that money went to other needs such as paving and new school buses, and some is being used to fund music and physical education at all of the district’s elementary schools.
