BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho university says it can’t find a small amount of radioactive, weapons-grade plutonium about the size of a U.S. quarter, and federal officials are proposing an $8,500 fine.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a statement Friday that Idaho State University can’t account for a third of an ounce (1 gram) of the material that’s used in nuclear reactors and to make nuclear bombs.
Officials say the amount is too small to make a nuclear bomb but could be used to make a dirty bomb to spread radiation.
The university says documents from 2003 and 2004 identify the material as being on campus. But the school in Pocatello says a search in October failed to find the plutonium.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Volcanic 'curtain of fire' sends people fleeing Hawaii homes VIEW
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
School officials didn’t immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.