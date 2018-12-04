LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — One group has pulled out of a coalition of conservation organizations that threatened to sue the state of Idaho over its steelhead season.

The Lewiston Morning Tribune reports Kevin Lewis, director of Boise-based Idaho Rivers United, says the threatened lawsuit accomplished the group’s goals by pushing the federal government to begin work on a stalled permit that would allow Idaho to hold a steelhead season without being in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

He also says he was surprised when the season was closed and is critical of the move.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted to close the season starting Saturday after it was unable to reach a negotiated settlement with the groups that also include the Conservation Angler, Wild Fish Conservancy, Friends of the Clearwater, Snake River Waterkeeper, Wild Salmon Rivers and the Wild Fish Conservancy.

