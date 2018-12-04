LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — One group has pulled out of a coalition of conservation organizations that threatened to sue the state of Idaho over its steelhead season.
The Lewiston Morning Tribune reports Kevin Lewis, director of Boise-based Idaho Rivers United, says the threatened lawsuit accomplished the group’s goals by pushing the federal government to begin work on a stalled permit that would allow Idaho to hold a steelhead season without being in violation of the Endangered Species Act.
He also says he was surprised when the season was closed and is critical of the move.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted to close the season starting Saturday after it was unable to reach a negotiated settlement with the groups that also include the Conservation Angler, Wild Fish Conservancy, Friends of the Clearwater, Snake River Waterkeeper, Wild Salmon Rivers and the Wild Fish Conservancy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
___
Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com