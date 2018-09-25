SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — A lodge at an Idaho resort is preparing to reopen after a fire earlier this year caused more than $1 million in damages to the building.

The Times-News reports Sun Valley Resort says the Warm Springs Day Lodge should reopen by Christmas.

The rebuilt lodge, which was damaged in an April 18 blaze, will have a dining area that’s been expanded by more than 100 seats. The bar has been moved to the front of the building, where it will have unobstructed views of Bald Mountain.

Sun Valley Resort spokeswoman Kelli Lusk says inside, visitors will find the Konditorei, a local favorite known for locally-roasted organic coffee and house-made pastries.

Skiing and riding on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain should begin around the second week in December.

The cause of the fire was never determined.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com