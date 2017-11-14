BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s U.S. Sen. Jim Risch has changed his stance on Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and now says the Republican should step aside.

Risch had issued a statement last week saying Moore should step away from the election only if the allegations that he sexually molested an underage girl and groped another teen proved true.

Risch joins a growing crowd of Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan — calling on Moore to quit the race after two women stepped forward describing how Moore groped them when they teenagers decades ago. Moore has called the reports false.

Meanwhile, Idaho U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo has stood by his statement that Moore should only step aside from the Senate race if the allegations are true.