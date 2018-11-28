BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho oil and gas regulators say a Texas oil company has agreed to pay $4,000 for not complying with state rules.

The Idaho Statesman reports the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved the settlement Tuesday with Houston-based Alta Mesa.

The state sent Alta Mesa a violation notice last month after it failed to obtain state approval before performing work on a well and for not submitting a required report on time.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office issued a notice of default to the company late last month after it did not respond to demands that it pay delinquent royalties and hand over documents.

According to the notice, the state “may terminate the leases and begin eviction proceedings” if the company does not meet the demands before Jan. 24.

