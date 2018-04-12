BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Seven people, including several correctional officers, are facing federal charges after prosecutors said they conspired to traffic drugs and smuggle contraband into Idaho prisons.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the indictments made by two separate grand juries on Thursday morning.

In a prepared statement, federal prosecutors say four current Idaho Department of Correction officers conspired to smuggle drugs and contraband cigarettes, and a former IDOC correctional officer, former inmate and a Meridian woman tried to smuggle contraband including cell phones into a prison.

All seven were arrested Thursday and they couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. It wasn’t known if they had been appointed attorneys.