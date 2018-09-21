BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Department of Correction officials say they have moved another 150 inmates to a prison in Texas because there aren’t enough prison beds in Idaho.

Boise television station KBOI reports the male inmates arrived at the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday. The prison is operated by private prison company GEO Group, and Idaho is leasing the entire facility.

Idaho has been using out-of-state prisons to deal with local overcrowding for years. The state expects to have about 700 inmates at out-of-state facilities by Nov. 1.

___

Information from: KBOI-TV, http://www.kboi2.com