NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Press newspaper and its parent company Adams Publishing Group has purchased the Boise Weekly alternative newspaper.

Idaho Press announced the deal Thursday, with publisher Matt Davison calling the weekly “perfect complementary content” for readers in southwestern Idaho.

Sally Freeman has owned the Boise Weekly since 2001, and she will stay on as publisher.

Adams Publishing Group — which also owns the Post Register newspaper in Idaho Falls, the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello and several other weekly papers in the state as well as newspapers across the country — has been working to expand the reach of the Idaho Press.

Earlier this year the Nampa-based Idaho Press hired a team of reporters to expand its coverage from Canyon County to Ada County. The Ada County reporting team will work out of the Boise Weekly offices.