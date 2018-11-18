COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police are warning that the expected returned of bald eagles to a lake in northern Idaho will likely also draw people and boost traffic hazards.

KBOI-TV reported Sunday bald eagles return to Lake Coeur d’Alene every year to feed on salmon in the lake.

The eagles are likely to attract motorists and pedestrians to the area along Highway 97, a narrow two-lane road with no parking on the shoulders.

Idaho State Police suggest parking on Coeur d’Alene Drive, Higgens Point and designated parking areas along the highway.

