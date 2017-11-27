BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of Idaho lawmakers working to tighten the state’s campaign finance laws says political candidates should no longer be exempt from disclosing their financial assets.
The legislative panel unanimously agreed Monday that elected officials and candidates should disclose their sources of personal income for themselves and their spouse, including investments and property assets.
Idaho is currently just one of two states with no such requirement. This has raised concerns that elected officials can weigh in on public matters without sharing whether they stand to financially benefit from them.
Rep. Tom Loertscher, a Republican from Iona, says his proposal mirrors Utah’s current legislative financial disclosure policy.
Idaho lawmakers will review the disclosure proposal — along with several others crafted by the committee — during the 2018 legislative session, which begins in January.