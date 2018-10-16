BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will owe about $20 million in firefighting costs for the 2018 wildfire season.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands told the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday that this year’s wildfire season is below the 20-year-average for acres burned and number of fires.
But officials say 202 wildfires in Idaho were caused by humans, while just 56 were caused by lighting.
Idaho lawmakers earlier this year set aside $20 million to pay for the wildfire season.
Officials say they expect a season-ending event sometime this month as the weather turns colder.