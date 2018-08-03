BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit following a fatal crash involving an eastern Idaho sheriff’s deputy and a New Plymouth man.

Public records show the Idaho Counties Risk Management paid $150,000 on behalf of Payette County to settle a lawsuit with Nampa resident Jackie Raymond.

The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that Raymond has been in a legal battle with the two Idaho law enforcement agencies over the 2011 death of her father, Barry Johnson, for nearly five years.

Johnson died in a crash along a remote stretch of U.S. 30 near New Plymouth in October 2011.

Payetta County Deputy Scott Sloan was driving at speeds of at least 100 mph (161 kph) while responding to a 911 call.

Johnson was turning into his driveway when Sloan’s patrol vehicle struck his Jeep.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com