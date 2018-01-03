BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials say they have received five new reports of deaths caused by an influenza-related illness, bringing the season’s total to 13 deaths.

According to a statement from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, flu-related deaths at this point in the season are higher than they were during the same time frame in the seven previous seasons.

Health officials recommend anyone over six months of age get a flu vaccine.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that 72 people reportedly died from flu-related illnesses during the last flu season in Idaho, higher than the annual average of 23 deaths during each season from 2009-10 through 2015-16.

