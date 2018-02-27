BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials pitched the state’s plan for health care to federal officials, making a case to allow insurers to sell plans that don’t comply with the Affordable Care Act.

The Idaho Statesman reports Republican Gov. Butch Otter and Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron met with top federal health care officials last week after Otter issued an executive order last month to allow some state health insurance plans to drop certain federal requirements.

The state’s approach would allow insurers to use a person’s health status to determine how much they pay and to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions in some cases.

Cameron says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was “sympathetic” to issues the state faces, and it’s up to the secretary for what happens next.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com