BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have named a new director to lead a state agency that manages 2.4 million acres (970,000 hectares) of state endowment lands that generate money mostly for public schools.

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Friday selected Dustin Miller to lead the Idaho Department of Lands.

Miller has been the administrator of the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation and a member of the Governor’s Natural Resources Cabinet since 2012.

He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho. He started his career as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.

At the Idaho Department of Lands, he’ll lead more than 320 full-time employees and 250 seasonal employees.