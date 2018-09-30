POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say a lawn service truck spilled sulfuric acid on roads between Soda Springs and Pocatello last week, resulting in one cyclist suffering serious injuries.

The Idaho State Journal reports the truck is estimated to have leaked more than 60 gallons of sulfuric acid on the roads Thursday evening, and fire crews worked overnight to get the hazardous liquid cleaned up before Friday morning commuters hit the road.

Pocatello resident Rob Ashley, 48, lost control of his bicycle when he encountered the slippery acid on Bannock Highway. He sustained a broken hip and road rash from the crash.

The lawn truck driver also sustained minor burns when he attempted to stop the leak. Police say any motorists who drove through the sulfuric acid puddles should wash their vehicles right away using a commercial sprayer with soap and water. The acid can severely damage cars and tires.

The incident remains under investigation.

