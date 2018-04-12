IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho National Laboratory took a huge step in expanding its research and cybersecurity work.

The Post Register reports the lab held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for two new buildings: the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center.

The Cybercore Integration Center will host an advanced electronics lab that will be used for cybersecurity and infrastructure security research. The Collaborative Computing Center will house a “supercomputer” providing research capabilities that will benefit not only INL but universities and other institutions throughout Idaho thanks to their connection through the Idaho Regional Optical Network.

Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters says the buildings will bolster important national security-related work and create new professional jobs that will make it easier for people to build careers and raise their families in eastern Idaho.

