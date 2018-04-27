BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Medical Association is endorsing Lt. Gov. Brad Little in the upcoming GOP gubernatorial primary election.

The group announced Friday that physician-leaders have confidence in Little’s knowledge of health care policy issues to lead the state.

The group chose to endorse Little, a rancher who has been in elected office for the past 16 years, over opponents U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Tommy Ahlquist — who is notably a former emergency room physician turned Boise developer.

However, even though Ahlquist has experience as a physician, the medical association said they chose Little because he has worked to lower health care costs and help uninsured Idahoans.

Little called the endorsement “monumental,” saying that it adds clarity who is best candidate in the competitive open gubernatorial race.

Meanwhile, Ahlquist’s campaign downplayed the endorsement.

David Johnston, Ahlquist’s campaign manager, described the association as a “special interest” group that has rallied to protect Little and the status quo.