BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in southwestern Idaho say they’ll pursue the death penalty against a man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and wounding eight others in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office in a decision announced Thursday says pursuing the death penalty against 30-year-old Timmy Kinner is appropriate.

Kinner is charged with murder in the death of Ruya Kadir and eight counts of aggravated battery in connection with the June 30 attack in Boise. Police have said Kinner didn’t know any of the victims.

Kinner has refused to meet with a psychologist to evaluate his health.