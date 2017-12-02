SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Idaho man accused of threatening a Utah teen with a nude photo she gave him.
The Deseret News reported Friday that 20-year-old Michael Brent Powell, of Pocatello, was charged last week in Logan with more than a dozen counts.
The charges include sexual exploitation of a minor to aggravated sexual extortion of a child.
According to charging documents, Powell had a two-year relationship online and in person with a 17-year-old high school student until she ended the relationship.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
The victim says she received a Facebook message Oct. 30 from an unknown account threatening to send a nude selfie of her to her parents unless she shared more photos.
The girl called authorities, who say Powell set up the fake Facebook account.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com