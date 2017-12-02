SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Idaho man accused of threatening a Utah teen with a nude photo she gave him.

The Deseret News reported Friday that 20-year-old Michael Brent Powell, of Pocatello, was charged last week in Logan with more than a dozen counts.

The charges include sexual exploitation of a minor to aggravated sexual extortion of a child.

According to charging documents, Powell had a two-year relationship online and in person with a 17-year-old high school student until she ended the relationship.

The victim says she received a Facebook message Oct. 30 from an unknown account threatening to send a nude selfie of her to her parents unless she shared more photos.

The girl called authorities, who say Powell set up the fake Facebook account.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com