POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A Pocatello man was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a man and for hitting a police officer with his pickup truck.

The Idaho State Journal reports 28-year-old Michael Angelo Miera was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder and felony battery.

Bannock County prosecutors say Miera killed 36-year-old Brandon James Lenker while under the influence of methamphetamine and riding in a stolen SUV in May 2016.

Prosecutors say Miera shot Lenker twice in the back of the head.

Prosecutors say Miera struck Fort Hall Police Officer Kelly Taufer during a high-speed pursuit as authorities attempted to arrest him.

In a statement to the court, Miera apologized, saying he knows his actions affect the victim’s family every day.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com